Eastern Bank Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Masco by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after buying an additional 1,769,128 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Masco by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,285 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in Masco by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,352,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,467 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Masco by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,559,000 after purchasing an additional 670,459 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $33,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $53.60 on Monday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

