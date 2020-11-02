Eastern Bank Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,835.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,569.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

BSCT opened at $21.31 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

