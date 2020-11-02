Eastern Bank Sells 46 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $252.07 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.15.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

