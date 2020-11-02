Eastern Bank Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $166.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

