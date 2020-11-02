Eastern Bank Sells 1,186 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 92,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 186,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 48,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

