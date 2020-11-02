Eastern Bank Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,861,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 741.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,029 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $225.91 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.14.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.