Eastern Bank Lowers Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on V.F. from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $67.20 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.92, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

