Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,621.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,516.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,467.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,781.20.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

