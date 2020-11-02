Eastern Bank Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,194 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 26,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

