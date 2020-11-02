Eastern Bank Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

