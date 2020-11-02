Eastern Bank Buys Shares of 1,000 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,190,000 after acquiring an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $189.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

