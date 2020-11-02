Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.28-1.30 for the period. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.24-1.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

