Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-$1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.24-1.26 EPS.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

