East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.14.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 145,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.