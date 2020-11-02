East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of EWBC stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
