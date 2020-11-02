East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

