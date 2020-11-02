Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $106.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 50,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

