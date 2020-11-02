Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.10.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $219.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.