Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.44.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

