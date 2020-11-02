Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar General by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 73.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $208.71 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.