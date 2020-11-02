Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2,431.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,154,000 after buying an additional 567,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

