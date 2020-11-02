Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,530 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.49 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

