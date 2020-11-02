Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in October

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

TAKOF stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.79.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.