Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 26,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

