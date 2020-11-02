Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $31,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after buying an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,434,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,148,000 after purchasing an additional 284,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,991,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

