Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $208.71 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $224.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

