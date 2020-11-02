Dock Hits Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Dock has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00081621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00213917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.01206300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,475,743 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

