DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (DRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Shares of DRT opened at C$1.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 million and a P/E ratio of -23.25. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.50.
