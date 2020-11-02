DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (DRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of DRT opened at C$1.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 million and a P/E ratio of -23.25. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.50.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

