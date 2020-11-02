DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. DIRTT Environmental has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 million and a PE ratio of -17.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

