Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 48.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.