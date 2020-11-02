Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Diageo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $130.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.