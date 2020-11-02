Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.07 ($178.90).

ETR:DB1 opened at €126.35 ($148.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €146.37 and a 200-day moving average of €151.56. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

