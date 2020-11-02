Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $64.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

SPB stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

