Delek US (DK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $683.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Scotiabank lowered Delek US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

