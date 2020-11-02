Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $117.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 110.23%. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DKL opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $798.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

