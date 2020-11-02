DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $12.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

