DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $12.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

DCP stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

