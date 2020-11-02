Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.57 on Monday. Daseke has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $328.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

