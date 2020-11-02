DAO.Casino Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001962 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,346.93 or 1.00149527 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

