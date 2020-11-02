Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

DDAIF opened at $51.63 on Monday. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

