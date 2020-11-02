Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.26-0.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.024-9.024 billion.

OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $26.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone compilations; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine and donepezil for treating Alzheimer's disease; laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment; and silodosin for treating dysuria.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.