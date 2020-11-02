Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.26-0.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.024-9.024 billion.
OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $26.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $33.21.
About Daiichi Sankyo
