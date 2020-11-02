D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

DHI opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in D.R. Horton by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 120,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 85,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 62,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

