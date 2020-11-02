Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CUEN stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. Cuentas has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and telecommunications mobility, and remittance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company promotes and distributes prepaid and general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards under the NextCALA brand; and designs, develops, produces, markets, and provides HD video platforms, call processing engines, and telephony networks.

