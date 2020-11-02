Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CUEN stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. Cuentas has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.
Cuentas Company Profile
