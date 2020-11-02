Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 678.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 487,985 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 30,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $156.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

