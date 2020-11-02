Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after buying an additional 487,985 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 30,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $156.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.