Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 107.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $156.20 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

