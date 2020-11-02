Critical Comparison: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) & Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron N/A N/A N/A Psychemedics -7.01% -7.31% -4.48%

This is a summary of current ratings for Genetron and Psychemedics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetron and Psychemedics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $45.68 million 19.54 -$95.47 million N/A N/A Psychemedics $37.68 million 0.55 $1.54 million N/A N/A

Psychemedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genetron beats Psychemedics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer. It also provides in-vitro diagnostics products, including 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma; GENETRON S5, a semiconductor sequencer used in the field of gene detection; and Genetron S2000 that enables gene panel sequencing. In addition, the company develops ctDNA Lung Cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. It also offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a partnership agreement with dMed Biopharmaceutical for new drug research and development in the field of oncology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines. Its testing results provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company provides its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

