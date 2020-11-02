Critical Analysis: Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) and ONE Gas (OTCMKTS:OGS)

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of ONE Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and ONE Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 0.77 -$5.72 million N/A N/A ONE Gas $1.65 billion 2.21 $186.75 million $3.51 19.67

ONE Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stabilis Solutions and ONE Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ONE Gas 1 5 3 0 2.22

ONE Gas has a consensus target price of $85.78, suggesting a potential upside of 24.24%. Given ONE Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and ONE Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65% ONE Gas 12.35% 8.62% 3.29%

Volatility & Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Gas has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Stabilis Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 40,300 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

