Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 351,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cresco Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $7.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

