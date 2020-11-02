Credits Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,620.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io and COSS. Credits has a market cap of $3.26 million and $6,620.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, CoinBene, Kucoin, LBank, Gate.io, IDEX, Tidex and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

