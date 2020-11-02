Credit Suisse Group Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $818.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $782.00 to $818.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $796.70.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $731.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $732.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock worth $4,503,428. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.